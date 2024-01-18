Highlights Sunderland are interested in signing Macauley Langstaff from Notts County for around £1.5m.

Langstaff has been a prolific goalscorer for Notts County and would be a valuable addition to Sunderland's squad.

Sunderland will face competition from other clubs, including Middlesbrough, Derby County, and Peterborough United, for Langstaff's signature.

Sunderland do have a real interest in Notts County’s Macauley Langstaff, and they will need to pay around £1.5m to land the striker.

Macaulay Langstaff on Sunderland’s radar

It’s been a mixed campaign for the Black Cats, but they sit seventh in the Championship table, so promotion to the Premier League remains a very real possibility.

Championship Table (As it stands January 18th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51 5 West Brom 27 15 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40 7 Sunderland 27 7 40 8 Watford 27 7 39

However, if they are to go up under Michael Beale, it seems clear that they need a new number nine, as a lack of goals from a striker has been a major problem this season.

So, the priority ahead of the deadline has to be about bringing in a forward, and it was claimed earlier this week that Langstaff was on Sunderland’s radar.

And, in a fresh update, the Sunderland Echo has revealed that the 26-year-old is a target, although they won’t get a free run at the player.

“Sunderland's interest in Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff is indeed genuine, The Echo understands. The Wearsiders, however, will face competition from multiple clubs for his signature.

“The forward is also being eyed by Middlesbrough Derby County and Peterborough United. The prolific goalscorer moved to Notts County from North East club Gateshead in 2022 and starred for the club as they won promotion from the National League last season, scoring 42 goals in 47 games.

“It is understood that Notts County would prefer a fee of around £1.5million for Langstaff during the January transfer window with the striker currently at the top of the division's scoring charts.”

Macaulay Langstaff’s career so far

This would be a big move for the 26-year-old, as he has not played above League Two level, and, this season is actually his first campaign in the Football League.

But, many would expect Langstaff to be able to handle the step up, as he has been outstanding for the Magpies since his move from Gateshead, scoring 42 goals as they won promotion from the National League in the previous campaign.

He has followed that up with 20 in the season so far, as Notts County seek back-to-back promotions.

That shows Langstaff is someone who has goalscoring instincts, with his composure and movement ensuring he stands out from the rest in the lower leagues.

Nevertheless, the jump up is still a big one, but Sunderland would back the likes of Alex Pritchard, Jack Clarke and Paddy Roberts to create chances, and Langstaff could be the man to finish those opportunities.

Plus, even though he isn’t the youngest, the County man would fit the mould in terms of what Sunderland want, as he would be hungry and determined to prove himself at a higher level, as opposed to someone looking for a final pay day.

Either way, Beale and the recruitment team clearly need to bring in a new striker over the coming weeks, as it will be critical to how the rest of the season plays out.