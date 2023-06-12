Leeds United’s Marc Roca is closing in on a loan deal to Real Betis with meetings over a move set to take place on Monday.

According to Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo, La Liga side will hold an option to buy clause as part of the agreement with the Championship side.

Football League World exclusively revealed that a deal between the two clubs is imminent.

Roca joined the Yorkshire club last summer from Bayern Munich in a deal worth a reported £10 million fee.

How has Marc Roca fared during his time at Leeds United?

The Spaniard made 32 league appearances for the club last season as Leeds suffered relegation to the Championship.

The 26-year-old contributed one goal and two assists from midfield, with the Whites finishing 19th in the standings.

Relegation to the second tier has raised doubts over his future at Elland Road, with a deal to move back to Spain now very much on the cards.

It remains to be seen how much any option to buy clause would be worth, but the two clubs are set to meet early this week to hash out the details in order to get this deal done quickly.

What are the details behind Real Betis’ interest in Marc Roca?

Betis are also fielding interest in players of their own, with the likes of William Carvalho, Guido Rodriguez and Paul Akouokou all potentially set to leave the club.

However, it is understood that Betis’ interest in Roca is completely independent of what happens to the trio.

Roca is also believed to have a relegation-based release clause in his contract, which is now available due to Leeds dropping to the Championship.

But it is not reportedly playing a role in the negotiation process between the clubs, with a loan deal seemingly all but agreed.

This week has been set as a first deadline in which both clubs want to find a full agreement over a deal, with the player quite keen on completing the move after just one year at Elland Road.

Should Leeds United push for an option to buy clause in Marc Roca’s deal to Real Betis?

The player will want to remain playing at a higher level, which a move to La Liga will provide.

It comes as no surprise that Roca is keen on making the switch to Manuel Pellegrini’s team, who finished sixth in the Spanish top flight last season.

Leeds will be hoping Roca becomes a key part of the side in order to drive his value upon his return.

If he performs well he may also warrant Betis triggering the option to buy clause, which is a smart move for both sides to include in these negotiations.