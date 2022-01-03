Further details emerge in Nottingham Forest’s transfer pursuit of Reading man

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Reading’s Tom Holmes, although a deal for the defender in January is seen as unlikely.

Game off tomorrow, as injuries as much as covid take a toll.

But understand reports of #NFFC interest in Tom Holmes are correct. More than one bid made. But Reading don’t want to sell. Doesn’t seem very likely to happen in January.

He’s out of contract in summer. — Paul Taylor (@nottmtails) January 2, 2022

The 21-year-old was believed to be on the Reds’ radar in the summer but they couldn’t sort out a move and they have returned for the player this month, with reports stating they have gone in with a few bids for Holmes.

However, even though his contract is up in the summer, the Royals are reluctant to sell because they are currently hovering dangerously above the relegation zone, with just one place and two points separating them and 22nd placed Peterborough.

And, reporter Paul Taylor provided an update on the situation on Twitter as he confirmed Forest’s interest but conceded a switch in the next month is probably not going to happen.

“Understand reports of #NFFC interest in Tom Holmes are correct. More than one bid made. But Reading don’t want to sell. Doesn’t seem very likely to happen in January.”

Holmes has featured in 13 games for Veljko Paunovic’s side in the Championship this season.

What club did Nottingham Forest sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 Guy Moussi Lyon Bordeaux Angers Auxerre

The verdict

With Steve Cook seemingly close to joining Forest, you’d have to say that they aren’t exactly desperate for defensive reinforcements this month.

Therefore, they can afford to wait for Holmes until his contract runs down and try to pick him up in the summer as he would be a good addition for the long-term when you consider his age.

For Reading, they are right to want to keep him now as well. They are in a tough position and it’s about adding to the squad not selling in January.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.