Further details emerge in Nottingham Forest’s transfer pursuit of Millwall man

Nottingham Forest are yet to make a breakthrough as they look to seal a deal for Millwall’s Jed Wallace this month.

Forest. Still trying to nail down Wallace deal. Becoming a saga. Lad not 100 per cent fit yet. And terms etc not sorted yet. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 17, 2022

The 28-year-old has once again enjoyed a fine season for the Lions, contributing five goals and six assists in 21 games. So, with his deal expiring in the summer, it was always going to be tough to convince Wallace to remain at The Den.

It’s no secret that Forest are keen on the player and they want to sign Wallace permanently before the January deadline, with talks having taken place.

However, Sun reporter Alan Nixon has revealed that an agreement still hasn’t been reached.

“Forest. Still trying to nail down Wallace deal. Becoming a saga. Lad not 100 per cent fit yet. And terms etc not sorted yet.”

Of course, they could wait to sign the former Wolves man for free in the summer but Steve Cooper is determined to strengthen his squad as they chase promotion this season.

A 1-0 win at Millwall last time out, where Wallace missed out through injury, means the Reds are within five points of the top six.

What club did Nottingham Forest sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 Guy Moussi Lyon Bordeaux Angers Auxerre

The verdict

This would be a big signing for this month but it was always going to be tricky to agree a fee for someone who is out of contract in a matter of months.

The latest update suggests this is one that could run to the deadline and it will be interesting to see whether an agreement can be reached.

Pleasingly for Cooper though, it’s not like he is short on options in the final third, so there won’t be any panicking to get a deal done.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.