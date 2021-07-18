Further details emerge in Nottingham Forest’s pursuit of Premier League striker

Norwich City will consider sanctioning a move for Nottingham Forest target Jordan Hugill this summer – but only once they’ve brought in a new forward.

The striker featured in 31 games as the Canaries won promotion last season, but many of those were from the bench as Teemu Pukki was the preferred number nine for Daniel Farke.

Therefore, it is going to be hard for Hugill to get minutes in the Premier League and it had been suggested that a move to the Reds could be on the cards.

And, in an update delivered today, The Athletic revealed that the former West Ham is likely to be allowed to leave, but it will depend on Farke adding to his squad up top first.

Bringing in a new striker will be a high priority for Forest chief Chris Hughton ahead of the new season, with the experienced boss having lost Glenn Murray from last season.

If Hugill does move to the City Ground, Forest would be getting a player who has proven himself at this level in the past with Preston and QPR prior to joining the Canaries.

The verdict

This makes total sense from Norwich as they can’t leave themselves short and it shows the sort of domino effect that needs to take place for certain deals to get done.

From Forest’s perspective, you can be sure that Hugill is not the only name on their list, so they need to weigh up whether it’s worth waiting for him to become available.

This will be one to monitor in the coming weeks but it seems inevitable that Forest will get a deal done for a striker.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.