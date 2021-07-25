Further details emerge in Fulham’s transfer swoop for Liverpool man

Fulham completed the signing of Harry Wilson from Liverpool last night, but the winger has only joined on loan initially.

Interesting one but I'm told the Harry Wilson move to Fulham is actually an initial loan move with an obligation to buy if certain criteria are filled of around £9m. — Tom Barclay (@TomBarclay_) July 25, 2021

It became apparent that the Cottagers were in advanced talks for the Welsh international and it was initially reported that he was joining the Londoners on a deal that could be worth around £10m.

And, whilst that could still happen, Sun reporter Tom Barclay has revealed that Fulham have not paid a transfer fee for the 24-year-old just yet.

“I’m told the Harry Wilson move to Fulham is actually an initial loan move with an obligation to buy if certain criteria are filled of around £9m. Believe it could rise to £12m on performance-related add-ons too.”

If the obligations are met, terms have already been agreed with the player on a contract that would see him remain a Fulham player until the summer of 2026.

The criteria involved in the deal are sure to relate to the number of appearances that Wilson makes, with the ex-Cardiff man expected to play a starring role as Marco Silva’s side look to push for promotion.

The verdict

This seems like a good move from Fulham’s perspective as they haven’t had to pay the fee out yet, which will no doubt help them when it comes to FFP in the Championship.

As well as that, they’re likely to be covered if for whatever reason Wilson doesn’t play or if he suffers a serious injury.

However, the reality is that this is likely to become a permanent switch and it is a move that should work out well for Fulham, Liverpool and Wilson.

