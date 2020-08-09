Further details emerge following Portsmouth transfer disappointment

Further details have emerged after Portsmouth missed out on the chance to sign Barnsley midfielder Cameron McGeehan on a permanent deal this summer.

McGeehan made the move to Fratton Park on loan back in January, extended his deal when Pompey tackled the play-offs as well, but it was confirmed that he will not be returning next season after completing an alternative transfer.

The 25-year-old completed a permanent transfer to Belgian side KV Oostende for an undisclosed fee and on a three-year deal, although Jackett has admitted that they were braced to miss out on the player.

QUIZ: Are these 10 facts about Portsmouth actually true?

1 of 10 Fratton Park holds over 19,000 supporters True False

“I knew of the likelihood or the possibility that he would go out to Belgium. It wasn’t a surprise to me when it was announced,” Jackett told The Portsmouth News.

“Over recent weeks, I thought it was unlikely that we would get him back because he had this offer. I’ve certainly known about it for a week or so.

“Cameron feels that, for him, it’s a very good opportunity and we do wish him all the best.

“When it came out I wasn’t necessarily surprised because I knew there was interest.”

After joining in January, McGeehan went on to make 17 appearances and score two goals in the process, but was part of the side who were beaten by Oxford United in the League One play-off semi-finals.

McGeehan had previously raised hopes of a permanent move, stating that he would be open to the idea, however it appears that things changed rather quickly inbetween.

The verdict

Portsmouth are going to have all actions taken by the club under a microscope this summer after another disappointing finish to the season.

Frustrations are growing with the board with Jackett looking likely to keep his job and in what looks set to be the trickiest transfer window in a while for many, there is likely to be more criticism on the way.

Jackett just has to ensure he does all he can to get Pompey in fighting shape for the start of the season.