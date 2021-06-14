Further details emerge following Derby County’s surprising player update

The EFL have prevented Derby County from extending the contract of Jack Marriott, meaning his deal is set to expire this summer as it stands.

As has been the case with clubs up and down the country over the past few weeks, the Rams confirmed their retained list going into next season, with Marriott one of five first-team players who are out-of-contract later this month.

The fact the striker was on the list may have confused some, as it had been thought previously that he had a deal that ran until 2022.

However, the club clarified that situation on their official site, as they confirmed that whilst they had intended to give Marriott a new deal for another 12 months, it was blocked by the EFL due to the club’s off-field issues.

“In the case of Jack Marriott, the club previously communicated that the player’s contract had been extended until the summer of 2022. The registration approval was subsequently withdrawn by the EFL in December and the club has been in discussion with the player’s representatives and the EFL since January.”

Derby are still operating under an embargo as Mel Morris tries to finalise a deal to sell the club.

The verdict

This shows the impact the current situation is having on Derby County and it’s not at all a good position to be in as Wayne Rooney looks to build a squad for next season.

Clearly, they feel Marriott would be able to add something to the team next season, even if he has been out on loan and struggled in the past.

Of course, this could be resolved if the off-field issues are solved and right now, that’s the only important thing for all connected to the club.

