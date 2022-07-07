Further details emerge following Birmingham City’s transfer swoop of Wolves man

Wolves will not be able to recall Dion Sanderson from his loan spell at Birmingham City in January next year.

The centre-back spent the previous campaign with Blues but, much to the disappointment of all at St. Andrew’s, he returned to Wanderers midway through the season and then joined Queens Park Rangers.

So, there was naturally a concern that the same thing could happen again after Sanderson’s return to Blues was confirmed earlier in the week. However, Birmingham Live have revealed that as part of the current agreement there is no recall clause.

Therefore, there is an expectation that the defender will complete the season with Blues, who are now under new manager John Eustace – with Sanderson having previously worked with the boss at QPR.

The update does state that there will be no option for the Championship side to sign Sanderson permanently, with the player currently under contract for a few more years at Molineux.

Sanderson is expected to be a key figure for Blues as they prepare for the new season, which begins later this month.

The verdict

This is very good news for Birmingham as there’s no denying that Sanderson’s departure in January was a blow, and it’s a move that didn’t really work out for the player as well.

So, spending the full year at Blues should allow both Sanderson and Eustace to plan accordingly and it appears to be a transfer that suits all parties.

Now, it’s down to the centre-back to rediscover the form he showed under Lee Bowyer, in which case he could be an important player for the team.

