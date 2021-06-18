Further details emerge explaining Norwich City’s transfer stance over EFL attacker who Celtic are targeting

Norwich City have been keeping tabs on Exeter City’s Joel Randall, although no offer for the winger is imminent.

A little bit of context on this one, #NCFC link to Joel Randall of Exeter from Football Insider. He's not one City are actively pursuing but most lower PL & Champ clubs will be aware of a 21yo winger who scored eight goals in 30 L2 games this season #ECFC https://t.co/qzrrmRcHcf — David Freezer (@davefreezer) June 18, 2021

The 21-year-old established himself as one of the top talents in League Two last season, with his eight goals from 30 league games catching the eye.

Therefore, a summer move was always going to be on the cards and Football Insider revealed today that Peterborough United had seen a bid rejected for Randall.

As well as interest from the Posh, the update claimed that Celtic and Norwich City are also monitoring the player.

However, reporter David Freezer explained the Canaries stance on the player, as he confirmed they would be ‘aware’ of the youngster, but made it clear that nothing is in the pipeline right now.

“He’s not one City are actively pursuing but most lower PL & Champ clubs will be aware of a 21yo winger who scored eight goals in 30 L2 games.”

If Norwich were to firm up their interest in Randall it would seem highly likely that he would join up with the U23 side initially, with Daniel Farke’s men now a Premier League side.

The verdict

As the reporter states, Randall is someone who is going to have come on the radar of many clubs in the top two divisions because he is a young, talented winger who has an eye for goal.

Nevertheless, it doesn’t sound as though anything is at an advanced stage with Norwich and if they aren’t going to act swiftly then he is a player they will probably miss out on.

That’s because there’s a lot of interest in Randall and the wide man will surely be looking for a summer switch as he tries to test himself at a higher level.

