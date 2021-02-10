Further details emerge concerning high-profile candidates as Bournemouth step up managerial search

Bournemouth are preparing to interview Patrick Vieira, John Terry and David Wagner as they look to appoint a permanent successor to Jason Tindall.

Eddie Howe’s former assistant took over ahead of the current campaign, but he was dismissed last week, with Jonathan Woodgate taking over on an interim basis.

The former England international has done very well in charge, guiding the Cherries to successive victories, including a win against Premier League Burnley in the FA Cup last night.

However, it doesn’t appear as though he will land the job on a long-term basis, as it was revealed by The Athletic that the hierarchy at the Championship club are starting to make progress as they try to identify the new boss.

The update claims that Vieira, Terry and Wagner will be interviewed via Zoom by the weekend.

Vieira is free having recently left Nice, whilst Wagner, who has a promotion on his CV with Huddersfield, is also available after a spell with Schalke. Finally, Terry is the assistant manager to Dean Smith at Aston Villa.

The verdict

This shows that progress has been made in the background, and Woodgate’s fine work with the team means there is no major rush to make a decision.

All three of the candidates seem to be good options, with Vieira or Terry both huge names in football, whilst Wagner achieved a miracle in taking Huddersfield to the Premier League.

So, it’s down to the individuals to impress in the interview, and it will be interesting to see who lands the job.

