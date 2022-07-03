Further details emerge behind potential reason for major Birmingham City decision

Senior players at Birmingham City had doubts over Lee Bowyer which contributed to the decision to sack the boss.

After weeks of speculation, it was confirmed yesterday that the former player had left St. Andrew’s after around 16 months in charge.

Whilst it wasn’t a major shock considering Blues finished 20th last season, the timing was slightly surprising as the club are in talks to be taken over.

However, it’s the current regime who have made the call and the Mirror indicated they may have been helped by speaking to the squad, as they claim there were ‘concerns’ within the dressing room.

“Brum’s senior players had concerns over going into the new season under Bowyer, who finished last term in 20th with just one win in 10 games, including a 6-1 drubbing at Blackpool.”

John Eustace is set to be named as Bowyer’s successor, in what will be the 42-year-old’s first managerial role.

He has been highly-rated as a coach though, with his most recent role at QPR before he left in the summer following Michael Beale’s appointment.

The verdict

This would be slightly concerning if you’re a Birmingham fan as the players have not covered themselves in glory over the years so to blame Bowyer would be an easy way out for some and it suggests they aren’t taking responsibility themselves.

That’s not to say Bowyer deserves to keep his job as there’s no denying that last season was underwhelming in terms of performances and results.

But, right now it seems as though the problems at Blues run deeper than whoever is in the dugout and Eustace will surely be hoping the off-field issues are resolved before he takes over.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.