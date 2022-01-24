Further details emerge behind Mike Ashley’s potential Derby County takeover bid

Mike Ashley would bring former Newcastle United CEO Lee Charnley to Derby County if he completes a takeover of the Championship strugglers.

On #dcfc: former Newcastle CEO Lee Charnley in line for a key position IF Mike Ashley moves to complete a takeover. Ashley group had 3 days "on site" earlier this month. 2 other parties very much interested and waiting to move. Naming the preferred bidder is the crucial next step https://t.co/npSrlYCTqG — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 24, 2022

The Rams off-field issues are well-documented, with the club having entered administration earlier this season. With no buyer having been found yet, things are reaching a crisis point as proof of funds is needed in the next week to show the team will be able to finish the season.

So, there is a need for a preferred bidder to be named and former Magpies owner Ashley is in the running as he considers a quick return to football.

And, Telegraph reporter John Percy gave an insight into Ashley’s plans as he revealed he would look to bring a familiar face to Pride Park.

“Former Newcastle CEO Lee Charnley in line for a key position IF Mike Ashley moves to complete a takeover. Ashley group had 3 days “on site” earlier this month. 2 other parties very much interested and waiting to move. Naming the preferred bidder is the crucial next step.”

The verdict

Ashley or Charnley aren’t going to get any glowing reports from any Newcastle fan but if you look at how they ran the club purely from a business perspective, it was well run – which Derby need right now.

For the Derby fans, it’s about getting things sorted in this next week because they are in a terrible position now and fans will be anxious about how this could play out.

There have at least been some positive noises in the last day or two and hopefully some significant progress can be made swiftly.

