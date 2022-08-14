Further details emerge as Wigan linked with transfer swoop for 23-y/o

Enppi President Ayman El-Sherie has claimed that he has turned down an offer from Wigan Athletic keeper Mahmoud Gad.

The Latics have had a frustrating transfer window so far, with Leam Richardson only making a few new additions to his squad after they won promotion in the previous campaign.

There is still hope that they will bring in more players before the deadline and Gad is someone who has been linked with a switch to the Championship side.

However, in a fresh update provided today to Ahram Online, the President of the Egyptian outfit confirmed discussions had taken place with Wigan over a move, which has been rejected.

“Wigan’s offer also includes rewards but it depended on the goalkeeper’s performance in the English championship. The transfer fees offer is not acceptable for the player, the club and the Egyptian football.

“We are careful of selling Gad but we have to respect the player and the club’s value and there is a minimum range of offer that we cannot exceed it.”

The verdict

You would expect Wigan to be in the market for a few new players over the coming weeks and Ben Amos’ injury could force them to go after a keeper.

Of course, it’s hard to judge Gad as he is playing in Egypt but he is highly-rated in the country and would appear to be a coup for the Latics given his reputation.

Whether they go back in for him remains to be seen but you would expect some movement ahead of the deadline.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.