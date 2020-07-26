Further details emerge as Wigan Athletic seek new buyer

Any new buyer for Wigan Athletic will have to pay the £1m in wages that are owed next week.

As has been well documented, the Latics are in administration and they are desperate for fresh investment to come into the club in the coming days as they hope to be saved.

Whilst there has been plenty of interest, there was a setback in the past few days after talks with the preferred bidder collapsed.

And, according to The Sun, the administrators want a new buyer in to pay the monthly salary that is estimated to be worth around £1m, when it’s due next week.

That’s after the update claims the club have failed to raised the necessary funds in time from player sales, despite interest in many of the squad.

Of course, this comes days after Wigan were relegated to League One following their 1-1 draw with Fulham on Wednesday, with the result leaving Paul Cook’s men in 23rd position when the 12-point deduction after administration was applied.

It should be noted that the club have appealed the points penalty that they were hit with.

The verdict

These are very worrying times for Wigan and it’s clear that they need to sort something out as soon as possible to get rid of the owners who have left the club in this sorry position.

It’s no surprise that the administrators want someone in to pay the wages next month but it just highlights how quickly they need to get a potential deal through.

So, hopefully something will be sorted in the coming days as the Wigan fans wait for some good news.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.