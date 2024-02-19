Highlights West Ham United interested in Sunderland's Jack Clarke, but will need £20m bid to sign him.

Clarke's outstanding Championship performance attracting transfer interest from multiple clubs.

Sunderland must stand firm on £20m valuation for Clarke to get the best fee if they don't win promotion.

West Ham United are interested in Sunderland’s Jack Clarke, although it will take a bid in the region of £20m to sign the winger.

Jack Clarke transfer latest

The 23-year-old has been outstanding in the Championship this season, with his strike in the defeat at Birmingham on Saturday his 15th of the campaign.

With his dribbling ability and quality on the ball to go with that end product, it’s no surprise that Clarke is attracting plenty of transfer interest.

The Black Cats managed to keep hold of Clarke in January despite a lot of talk, with Lazio thought to have had two offers turned down for the player.

Elsewhere, there’s plenty of Premier League clubs monitoring the former Leeds man, with the Hammers among the admirers.

West Ham remain keen on Jack Clarke

And, in a fresh update, Football Insider has revealed that West Ham are still keen on Clarke, although they could face competition from Brentford and Crystal Palace, whilst Southampton could join the battle if they win promotion.

“West Ham United are keeping close tabs on Sunderland star Jack Clarke. It is believed that the forward is also on the radar of Crystal Palace and Southampton after his exceptional campaign in the Championship this season.

“Well-placed sources have told Football Insider that the Saints will only make a move for Clarke if they earn promotion back to the Premier League, but the Hammers are monitoring his situation at the Stadium of Light closely.

“Sunderland will demand a fee of around £20m to sell the 23-year-old.”

Sunderland must stand firm on Jack Clarke valuation

Firstly, it should be noted that all connected to Sunderland will want Clarke to stay, and they will hope that he can be a Premier League player with them next season.

Even though the club may appear to be in turmoil with Michael Beale’s sacking confirmed on Monday afternoon, the reality is that they’re only four points away from the play-off places.

So, there’s still a real chance that they could finish in the top six, which would give them a real shot at promotion.

But, if they don’t go up, it’s going to be very difficult to keep hold of Clarke.

Yet, in that scenario, it’s vital the Black Cats get the best fee possible, which has to be around the £20m mark which feels fair.

Clarke’s deal at Sunderland expires in the summer of 2026, so there won’t be any panicking in the summer that they have to cash in on the wide man before he departs on a free. Equally so, it’s arguably the last time you can get a massive sum for Clarke before his contract does become an issue.

We know that Sunderland are a club that is prepared for departures, and there will be pressure on the recruitment team to bring in good replacements.

That’s a long way away though, and the only focus for Clarke and Sunderland is to win games to get in the promotion picture.