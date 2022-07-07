Further details emerge as West Ham close in on transfer swoop for Swansea City player

Swansea City’s Flynn Downes is set to sign a five-year deal with West Ham United, with the move likely to be announced by tomorrow night.

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the midfielder all summer, with the Welsh side knowing they faced an uphill battle to keep hold of the 23-year-old.

It had seemed that a move to Crystal Palace was on the cards, but the Hammers have swooped in late to agree a deal with Swansea.

And, according to Football Insider, the defensive midfielder is undergoing a medical and he has agreed terms on a five-year contract to link up with David Moyes’ side.

Once it’s finalised, it will be a dream move for the Brentwood lad, who grew up supporting the Hammers and he will be added to the squad to help as they prepare for another year in Europe.

Meanwhile, this sale could trigger further deals for the Swans, with Joe Allen expected to return to the club as Downes replacement, with that move at a very advanced stage.

11 quickfire quiz questions about Swansea City’s stadium that all Swans supporters should get correct

1 of 11 What is the capacity of the stadium? 15,987 18,242 21,088 24,458

The verdict

This seems like it’s a great move for all parties and it’s now a case of just waiting to finalise everything.

For Downes, he gets to make the step up to the top-flight with the team he supports, whilst the five-year deal shows the faith the Hammers have in their new recruit.

Of course, Swansea will be sad to lose someone who had been a key player but the reality is they’re getting a good fee and it’s now about strengthening the squad for Martin.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.