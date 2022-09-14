Further details emerge as West Brom injury blow confirmed

West Brom could be without defender Semi Ajayi until after the World Cup break after Steve Bruce revealed the full extent of the centre-back’s ankle injury.

The Nigerian international was forced off inside 20 minutes in Albion’s draw at Wigan two weeks ago and the club had been waiting for further scans to discover just how bad the problem was.

And, speaking to the Express & Star, the Baggies chief gave an update on Ajayi, who had played in every league game up until the setback.

“We knew it was a huge amount of games in a small period of time. We’ve had one or two injuries which have unfortunately for us been serious in that time. Semi has had an operation on his ankle. We felt it was the best forward, so he’ll be another six to eight weeks or so.”

There were fears at the time that Ajayi could face a longer spell out as it was unclear whether he had injured his knee, but that hasn’t been the case.

If the 28-year-old does miss the full eight weeks, he is likely to not play for West Brom again until after the World Cup break is over.

The verdict

This is obviously a blow for Albion as they have lost someone who was in the first-team for two months.

However, in the bigger picture, it’s probably a relief for Bruce and Ajayi that it’s only a six-to-eight week absence as there was a lot of concern about the problem at the time.

The arrival of Erik Pieters and Martin Kelly offers Albion more cover in that position and those on the fringes will have to step up over the coming weeks.

