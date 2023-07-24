Highlights Watford have recruited Giorgi Chakvetadze on loan, with the 23-year-old set to become the club's sixth signing of the summer.

Chakvetadze is an attacking midfielder who previously played for Dinamo Tbilisi and Gent.

The loan deal includes an option for Watford to buy Chakvetadze for just over €2m.

Watford have sealed the loan signing of Giorgi Chakvetadze, according to an update from Sacha Tavolieri.

The same journalist believes has already had pictures taken with a Watford jersey, signing his loan contract and passing a medical on Friday.

At this stage, only the final details need to be sorted before he can be officially unveiled as the Hornets' new signing, with the 23-year-old set to come in as the club's sixth signing of the summer.

Who is Giorgi Chakvetadze?

The 23-year-old, who is an attacking midfielder, previously plied his trade in his home country Georgia, appearing for Dinamo Tbilisi before he was sold to Gent back in 2017.

Although he made a respectable 20 league appearances for the Belgian side during the 2018/19 season, he has found his game time limited there and has been out on a couple of loan spells to Hamburg and Slovak club Slovan Bratislava.

Recording one goal and nine assists in 47 appearances for the latter, he has shown his ability to be reliable and a major threat in the final third, something that probably alerted the Hornets.

How much would Watford have to pay to sign Giorgi Chakvetadze permanently?

Tavolieri believes this is a 'loan with an option to buy' deal, with Valerien Ismael's side having the option to buy the 23-year-old for just over €2m.

There's also a sell-on percentage that will need to be paid if they do decide to go ahead and activate the clause to sign him permanently.

Ismaila Sarr is set to be sold to Marseille for £15m and Joao Pedro has already sealed his move to Brighton and Hove Albion, which should make the Georgian more affordable if they wish to recruit him permanently.

Is this a good deal for Watford?

€2m is more than £2m and if the Hornets will pay just over €2m, they may end up paying around £2m in the end.

Much bigger fees will be spent in the transfer market this summer and this seems like a reasonably low-risk addition.

His goalscoring record last season wasn't brilliant but if he can impress at Vicarage Road and make a real difference in the final third with Sarr and Pedro leaving, he could be a very good asset to have.

And if he doesn't thrive in Hertfordshire, he can return to Gent at the end of the season so this is a signing that makes sense.

At 23, the Georgian could even be a good addition for the long term and will only improve with more game time under his belt.

Even if it takes him time to adapt to life in the Championship, he should be given the full season to make his mark before a final decision is made on his future.

This may also be a good arrangement for Gent because it seems as though he's surplus to requirements at the Belgian club - and they may be keen to secure a fee for him whilst they can.

And for the player, he will have the chance to impress on a big platform, which should increase his chances of appearing as much as possible for his national team.

A move to Vicarage Road is a no-brainer for him if he has been guaranteed a decent amount of game time.