Further details emerge as Swansea City linked with ambitious move for 21-goal striker

Swansea City are keen on Leuven’s Thomas Henry, but a deal to bring the striker to Wales may not be realistic financially.

Steve Cooper’s side suffered play-off final heartbreak as they were beaten by Brentford at Wembley last month and attention has quickly turned to next season.

Bringing in a new attacker will be a priority for the club, particularly as the influential Andre Ayew will leave when his contract expires in the coming weeks.

And, one man who had been linked with a move to the Liberty Stadium was Henry. Doing a deal for the 26-year-old would be something of a coup for the Swans as he managed 21 goals in the Belgian top-flight in the campaign that has just finished.

However, whilst he is a player that the recruitment team are aware of, reporter Tom Coleman explained that they may not have the budget to sign the big man.

“Understand Swansea City do indeed hold an interest in Leuven striker Thomas Henry, but sounds like he may well be beyond their price range this summer.”

The verdict

This is a blow for the Welsh side as Henry seems to be exactly the sort of striker they need. He has the physicality to lead the line and is a capable finisher.

But, considering his talents, Leuven are right to demand a decent fee for the player and it seems as though it will be too much for the Championship side.

That will be a huge frustration to the fans who will want to see some action from the owners this summer as it’s clear that the squad needs refreshing, so it will be interesting to see what happens.

