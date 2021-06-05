Further details emerge as Sunderland plot ambitious transfer move for Wolves man

Wolves are ‘unlikely’ to sell Dion Sanderson permanently this summer unless they receive a significant fee for the defender who is attracting interest from Sunderland.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan with the Black Cats and he starred for Lee Johnson’s men, impressing with his defensive ability and his composure on the ball.

Therefore, bringing him back to the Stadium of Light is a priority for the Wearside outfit and it has been suggested that a permanent £2m move could be on the cards.

However, the Sunderland Echo have clarified the situation today, suggesting that Wolves are not in any rush to sell the youngster permanently, so they would demand a ‘high fee’ for any move to happen.

Of course, it’s not clear what sort of numbers would be required, although Sanderson is entering the final year of his contract at Molineux, meaning he may be available if fresh terms can’t be agreed.

Speaking in the past, Sanderson has made it clear that his long-term ambitions would be to break through at his boyhood club, but the situation at Wolves is uncertain as they wait to name Nuno Espirito Santo’s successor.

The verdict

Bringing in Sanderson would be a major coup for Sunderland as everyone saw how good he was in League One last season.

Given his undoubted potential, you can understand why Wolves are reluctant to sell and this update suggests that doing a permanent deal could be tough, although his contract situation does offer some hope.

Nevertheless, once Wolves sort the manager, there’s every chance Sanderson could leave on loan and that would also be worth pursuing for Sunderland. So, it’s a case of waiting and seeing what happens with this one.

