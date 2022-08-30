Further details emerge as Sunderland close in on appointing 58-y/o

Tony Mowbray was in charge of Sunderland training today, with the announcement of his appointment simply a matter of time.

It became apparent over the weekend that the 58-year-old, who is available after leaving Blackburn Rovers in the summer, was the leading candidate to take over after Alex Neil decided to take the vacant Stoke City job just a day before the Black Cats were due to play Norwich City.

And, whilst he is yet to be confirmed as Neil’s successor, Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas has revealed there are no hold ups, with Mowbray having worked with the squad on Tuesday at the club’s training base.

“Understand Tony Mowbray took Sunderland training today. Formalities close to being sorted for him to be announced as their next manager.”

That means the former Celtic chief is likely to be in the dugout for Sunderland’s game against Rotherham United on Wednesday at the Stadium of Light as he looks to get off to the perfect start in front of the home crowd.

Do these 25 ex-Sunderland players currently play abroad or not?

1 of 25 Max Power Yes No

The verdict

It’s quite clear that Mowbray will be the next manager and it doesn’t really matter when the announcement comes in terms of whether it’s tonight or in the morning.

The main thing is that the new boss has had the chance to work with the players and even though it’s just one day it will have been good for Mowbray to get some ideas across.

Now, it’s about preparing for the game against the Millers, which is going to be tough as they have proven they’re a tough team to beat in the opening weeks of the campaign.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.