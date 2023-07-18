Matija Sarkic had completed his medical with Stoke City ahead of his transfer from Wolves, with personal terms the stumbling block.

Matija Sarkic’s move from Wolves to Stoke is off

It was revealed last week that the keeper was set to join the Potters in a permanent transfer after a fee of around £1.25m plus add-ons was agreed between the two clubs.

With Sarkic leaving Wolves’ pre-season training camp, it seemed inevitable that the deal would go ahead. However, no announcement was forthcoming, and it was stated on Tuesday morning that the deal was off, with Alex Neil looking to bring in Mark Travers from Bournemouth instead.

There had been claims online that the late u-turn from Stoke came about due to an issue with the medical, but the Express & Star has provided an update which confirms the problems were financial between the player and the club.

“A fee of £1.25million had been agreed with both clubs last week, in a deal that also included bonuses and a sell-on clause.

“But that deal is no longer going ahead after Sarkic and Stoke failed to agree personal terms at the last minute, leaving the goalkeeper's future in doubt. It is believed Sarkic had already done his medical before the move fell through.”

What does this mean for Stoke City?

Sarkic had joined Neil’s side on loan last year, but injury issues restricted him to just eight appearances. Nevertheless, he impressed in that period, and the Montenegro international was also a standout figure for Birmingham in another loan at this level in the past.

So, it seemed like a shrewd bit of business for Stoke, especially at the price mentioned, with the 25-year-old someone who could have had the number one shirt at the Bet365 Stadium for the years to come.

Now though, they’ve had to look elsewhere, and, as mentioned above, a deal for Travers is in the pipeline, which would be a smart signing.

He has proven himself as a winner in the Championship with the Cherries, and if he does join Stoke, they will have seen off competition from other sides in the second tier, including Hull and Millwall.

What next for Matija Sarkic?

Tom King has joined Wolves as third-choice keeper, with Dan Bentley the backup to Jose Sa, so it’s fair to say that Sarkic has no future at Molineux. Even if the Portuguese international leaves, which is a possibility, the club are expected to be in the market for a replacement.

Therefore, Sarkic really needs a move this summer as he looks to get his career going after those loan spells away.

There are many clubs in the Championship on the lookout for a new keeper this summer, so there is going to be other interest in the stopper, although he may need to lower his wage demands if this update is correct.

As for Stoke, they will be desperate to get the deal for Travers over the line, as Neil looks ahead to the opening Championship game of the season against Rotherham on August 5.