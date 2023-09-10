Highlights Paul Onuachu is set to undergo a medical today ahead of his loan move to Trabzonspor, as he has been looking to leave Southampton.

Paul Onuachu to leave Southampton

The Nigerian international only arrived at St. Mary’s in January, but he struggled to make the impact he would’ve wanted, as he failed to score or register an assist in 11 games as the Saints were relegated to the Championship.

Russell Martin has been appointed as the new Southampton head coach since, but that hasn’t helped Onuachu, who doesn’t seem suited to the style of play.

Therefore, he hasn’t made a matchday squad this season for a league game, and it’s no secret that Onuachu has been looking to move.

Now, the towering striker is set to get his transfer, as the Daily Mail revealed that Onuachu has landed in Turkey ahead of joining Trabzonspor.

They state he will undergo his medical in the coming hours, with the switch set to be finalised after that.

Is this a good deal for Southampton?

It was always going to be highly unlikely that Saints would get near the £18m they paid for the striker, whilst the fact he still has years on his contract means shifting the player would be difficult.

That’s how it’s played out, but the only priority for Southampton right now will have been to get Onuachu off the wage bill, which this loan move does.

He is joining a big club in Trabzonspor, so good performances in the Turkish top-flight could see his value rise again, and Southampton could potentially get a decent offer for the target man next year.

So, from the position they were in, this is as good a deal as the Championship side could expect, and they will now be hoping Onuachu performs well to get a permanent transfer, as it’s clear he has played his last game for the south coast outfit.

Will Paul Onuahcu be missed?

Following on from that, the answer is a resounding no.

As mentioned, some transfers just don’t work out, and Onuachu has to go down as one of the worst signings Southampton have made in modern times. He leaves without scoring a goal, and he didn’t offer much at all.

Of course, he will argue that he joined a club that was in a mess, that changed managers quickly, and those points are valid. So, it’s best for all parties that he has left.

With Che Adams and Ross Stewart as physical number nines, Onuachu wasn’t needed this season, and Martin will be more than happy with the attacking options at his disposal.

What next for Southampton?

After a positive start to the season, Southampton were hammered 5-0 by Sunderland last time out, in what was an alarming result.

The international break has come at the right time in that sense, as the constant speculation surrounding so many of the squad has ended, and Martin has had the chance to work with the bulk of his squad on a daily basis.

Next up for Saints is a home game against fellow promotion hopefuls Leicester on Friday night.