Further details emerge as Sheffield Wednesday plot ambitious move for Premier League keeper

Sheffield Wednesday retain an interest in Bailey Peacock-Farrell, although they may have to be patient to do a deal for the keeper.

The Burnley stopper has struggled for game time at Turf Moor with Nick Pope the number one for Sean Dyche’s men. Therefore, providing the Clarets can get cover in, Peacock-Farrell should be allowed to move on loan.

It’s no secret that the Owls are keen on the Northern Ireland international, but it had been suggested that Burnley would send the stopper to the Championship.

And, whilst The Athletic confirmed that’s the preference of the top-flight side, they also state that ‘the door is not necessarily closed’ on Peacock-Farrell coming to Hillsborough.

Darren Moore is keen to sign a keeper after the experienced Keiren Westwood left the club when his contract expired during the summer. That means that Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith are the two options available to the boss, but neither have convinced previously for the Owls.

Wednesday’s off-field situation means that they are currently on the lookout for loans and free agents to strengthen the squad.

The verdict

Even though Peacock-Farrell has barely featured for Burnley in recent years, his performances for Northern Ireland suggest he would be a major signing for a League One side.

So, this would be a coup for Wednesday if they could get it over the line, and it sounds as though the interest is genuine.

The major problem is that they may not be able to afford to see if this can happen, especially as Burnley would prefer to do a deal with a Championship club.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.