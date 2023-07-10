Xisco Munoz is interested in bringing Troy Deeney to Sheffield Wednesday, and the striker could be offered a player-coach role to move to Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday keen on Troy Deeney

The 35-year-old had spent the past few years with Birmingham, but with his deal expiring this summer, it was announced that the boyhood fan had moved on.

So, Deeney is on the lookout for a new club, and it had been claimed that former side Watford were interested in bringing him back to Vicarage Road as part of Valerien Ismael’s backroom team, but there have been no further developments since.

Given he scored seven goals in the Championship last season, and made 33 appearances for Blues, Deeney will feel he still has a lot to offer on the pitch before he makes the next step in his career.

And, it appears that he could get that chance with the Owls, as the Daily Mail has revealed that Munoz could offer the experienced attacker a player-coach role as part of his setup. They state that ‘talks’ have taken place, although it’s unclear how advanced they are.

Xisco Munoz & Troy Deeney reunion on the cards

This move wouldn’t be too much of a surprise, as Munoz knows all about Deeney from his time in charge of Watford in the 2020/21 campaign, which saw the Hornets win promotion.

Whilst it was an injury-hit season for the striker, he clearly left a positive impression on Munoz, who has spoken very highly of the player. Similarly, Deeney was complimentary of the Spaniard after his appointment, as he took to Twitter to say he could be the ‘perfect’ boss for Wednesday.

Since then, there has been speculation about whether Deeney would link up with the Owls, and Munoz didn’t give much away when he was asked about signing the player following the pre-season friendly draw with York City on Saturday.

Should Sheffield Wednesday bring Troy Deeney in?

Whether Deeney is good enough as a player is going to be open to debate among the Owls supporters. Even though his return of seven goals last season was respectable, he did score three penalties, so he wasn’t making a massive impact in open play.

With the likes of Michael Smith and Lee Gregory at the club, Wednesday do have experienced strikers who can lead the line, so he’s not the type of number nine you’d think they desperately need.

From a coaching perspective, we obviously don’t know what Deeney can offer, but it’s fair to see he is well regarded as a leader, which is why he had the captaincy at both Watford and Blues. As well as that, he is vocal on many issues, so fans will have an idea of what Deeney is like, and he comes across as a straight-talker, and he would drive standards on a day-to-day basis, which is obviously a positive.

Ultimately, Wednesday need to do a lot of work in the coming weeks, with Munoz preparing for his first game in charge of the club which will be against Southampton on August 4.