Further details emerge as Sheffield United weigh up transfer swoop for Barcelona man

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic remains keen on Barcelona’s Alex Collado and will push to sign the talented Spaniard in the January window.

The Blades had hoped to do a deal for the 22-year-old, who can play as an attacking midfielder or out wide, in the summer, but the move broke down late on, with the Championship side claiming terms of the deal were changed, although Barca and the players agent have dismissed that.

Nevertheless, it appears talks over Collado moving to Yorkshire could be resurrected ahead of the New Year, as the Sheffield Star revealed that Jokanovic is still a big fan of the youngster.

The Blades chief has made it clear that he wants three new arrivals in the winter window, with two wingers and an attacking midfielder thought to be the priority.

However, it remains to be seen whether the nature of the transfer not going through in the summer will prevent a deal being agreed now.

Plus, the situation has changed at Camp Nou, with former player Xavi in charge, and the Barca legend is focusing on youth moving forward.

The verdict

This would be a very exciting signing for Sheffield United as Collado is a superb footballer technically and could suit the style of play that Jokanovic is demanding.

So, it’s one to keep an eye on in the window, with the boss already hinting that he is expecting to be very busy, which is understandable given the Blades position.

Whether a deal for Collado happens remains to be seen but he’s the sort of player the club should be targeting.

