Further details emerge as Sheffield United weigh up double transfer swoop

Sheffield United may not finalise a deal for Ronaldo Vieira until they know about Sander Berge’s future.

It was always going to be difficult for the Blades to keep hold of the Norwegian international, with the likes of Atalanta, Lazio and Napoli having all been credited with an interest in the midfielder in the past.

Therefore, potential replacements have been lined up and it has been reported that Vieira is someone that Slavisa Jokanovic wants.

However, the Sheffield Star have revealed that there are ‘suspicions’ the hierarchy at Bramall Lane won’t be willing to complete a deal for Vieira until Berge is sold.

And, it’s by no means certain that the 23-year-old will leave, as the update also states that the clubs keen on Berge have been unwilling to get near the £35m price tag that the Blades have put on their key man.

Further talks are expected to be held with Vieira this week, along with Liverpool’s Ben Davies, who is another target for Jokanovic as he seeks to strengthen hisq squad before the deadline passes.

The verdict

This is a worry for Sheffield United because Vieira may not wait to see where Berge goes before deciding whether to move. Plus, it indicates that they may not sign him at all.

Whilst Jokanovic is working with a hugely talented squad, last night showed that he needs to bring in his own players to play the style he wants.

So, the board need to back him and fans will surely question why they aren’t in a position to do deals swiftly.

