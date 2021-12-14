Further details emerge as Reading’s weekend clash against Luton in doubt

Reading’s game at home to Luton Town this weekend is in doubt after at least four of the Royals’ squad have tested positive for Covid-19 following a Christmas party.

Understand that more than four Reading players have now tested positive. Outbreak comes following the West Brom game after which the players attended their annual Christmas party More below…👇#readingfc https://t.co/XdC1sKgsjo — Benjy Nurick (@BenjyNurick) December 14, 2021

Fixtures in English football have been impacted recently as the spread of the virus continues, with QPR’s trip to Sheffield United postponed in the Championship on Monday night.

And, it appears Reading could request to have their clash against the Hatters rescheduled after reporter Benjy Nurick revealed ‘more than four’ have tested positive.

Interestingly, he adds that the outbreak has come after the players went on their Christmas party on Saturday night, hours after they had lost 1-0 to West Brom at The Hawthorns.

Any postponement, for the game that is marking the club’s 150th anniversary, would be a blow for Veljko Paunovic and his squad, as they are currently in a relegation fight, sitting just two points above the bottom three after their recent points deduction.

Therefore, they could potentially spend Christmas in the relegation zone if the game is off and Peterborough beat Blackpool this weekend.

The verdict

It’s easy to say in hindsight but it’s quite remarkable that the squad have been allowed out when they know that games are starting to get called off because of the virus.

So, you can imagine the fans will question that decision, but, of course, the priority has to be the safety of the players and hopefully those who are positive will be fine.

From a football perspective, you would expect the Royals want to bounce back from their awful performance at West Brom, so it will be frustrating for all concerned if it’s off.

