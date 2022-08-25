Further details emerge as Reading man secures transfer away

George Puscas has completed his move from Reading to Genoa on an initial loan basis.

The 26-year-old joined the Royals in 2019 and whilst he had a decent first season, he failed to kick on after that and has not been in the plans of Paul Ince all summer.

Therefore, a deal was always expected and Berkshire Live have confirmed that Puscas, who had two years left on his contract with Reading, has now signed for Serie B side Genoa.

Whilst this is a temporary switch at first, the update reveals that the transfer will become a permanent one for €3m if they win promotion this season.

With Genoa having suffered relegation last season, they will be expected to be in the mix for an immediate return in the current campaign, and they have had a good start, picking up four points from two games.

Whether or not the move is made permanent, Puscas departure will at least clear some space on the wage bill, which could be key as Ince looks to add to his squad ahead of the deadline.

The verdict

This is good news for Reading as the reality is that Puscas was not needed at the club and the move is ideal for all parties.

Firstly, the player gets the chance to get back playing regularly and he knows the division well after impressing with Pisa in the previous campaign.

Meanwhile, Reading shift a player from the wage bill and it will now be about seeing whether they can do any business in the coming week.

