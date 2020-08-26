Further details emerge as Reading FC manager situation edges closer to conclusion

Quinton Fortune is set to join the coaching staff at Reading FC as the managerial appointment of Veljko Paunovic edges closer.

It has been a hectic week for the Berkshire club, with current manager Mark Bowen set to return his role as Director of Football, paving way for a new manager to come in.

Berkshire Live report that Veljko Paunovic is set to become the Royals’ new boss, with the 43-year-old set to be announced in the coming days.

Paunovic spent four years in charge of Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire, winning 31 out of his 100 games in charge, and now looks set to move to England.

According to Jonathan Low, former Manchester United midfielder Quinton Fortune is set to join Paunovic’s coaching staff, allowing the Serbian to lean on the South African’s experience of English football.

Fortune has spent time as assistant coach in the past, managing Cardiff City’s Under-21 side in 2014, and he hung up his boots as a player in 2010 after a spell at Doncaster Rovers.

Current assistant Eddie Niedzwiecki and John O’Shea are also set to remain as part of the coaching staff, as the appointment of Paunovic edges closer.

The Verdict

This could be a wise move by Reading.

Paunovic is yet to manage or coach in England, so he needs all the experience he can get as the Championship is a tough nut to crack.

Keeping Niedzwiecki and O’Shea on the coaching team is wise, then, as they know what the division is all about and also have a real understanding of the current group of players.