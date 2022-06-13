Further details emerge as Reading FC close in on first summer signing

Reading are closing in on a deal to recruit Middlesbrough goalkeeper Joe Lumley, according to Berkshire Live.

The 27-year-old was Boro’s first-choice shot-stopper for much of the 2021/22 campaign ahead of Luke Daniels but has seemingly failed to do enough to keep his starting spot at the Riverside Stadium, with multiple goalkeepers being linked with a move to Teesside in recent weeks.

Paul Ince’s side are also on the search for a new man between the sticks after deciding to release Orjan Nyland on the expiration of his contract this summer, with the Norwegian failing to do enough to earn another deal at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The Royals are restricted in the incoming business they can conduct this summer as they look to remain within a budget agreed with the EFL last November following their breach of financial regulations.

And with this, Lumley is due to arrive at the club on a season-long loan deal with Berkshire Live revealing that talks have been ongoing for nearly a month.

An end to negotiations is now in sight – and it’s thought the 27-year-old will arrive in the Royal county later this week to put pen to paper on a temporary deal, becoming Ince’s first summer signing ahead of what looks set to be a busy couple of months in Berkshire.

The Verdict:

If the club had more freedom in the transfer market, they would probably pursue an alternative option considering how many mistakes Lumley made last term, looking nervous with the ball at his feet at times and letting in a few goals he should have prevented.

However, you can see why the Royals have decided to try and make this agreement happen because the shot-stopper played regularly for a promotion-chasing side during 2021/22 and with that, should be reasonably sharp going into next season.

The fact they look set to bring in a new number one imminently is also a positive because Lumley would probably benefit from having a full pre-season of football under his belt – and they will be hoping to bring in quite a few others in the coming days and weeks.

Quite frankly, they need to bring in a left-back as a matter of urgency and get a few of their key first-teamers tied down to new contracts in the coming days because without this, they can barely put a starting 11 together.

It will take time for the squad to gel too, so having as many additions through the door as possible in the next week or two will be beneficial ahead of what could be another long season for the Royals.