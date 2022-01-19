Further details emerge as Reading battle Premier League clubs for 33-y/o striker

Burnley are considering a move for Andy Carroll but they are in ‘no rush’ to sign the striker as he is currently a free agent.

The 33-year-old’s short-term deal with Reading has expired now, meaning he can’t play in their crucial game against Luton this evening. Nevertheless, the Royals want to agree a new deal with the striker and he is still training at the club.

However, the situation is complicated by the fact that there is top-flight interest in the player, with the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (16:43) confirming again today that the Clarets and another unnamed Premier League side are monitoring the former England international.

A decision on his future may not be imminent though as the update confirms that Burnley are weighing up their options and they won’t be rushed into signing Carroll as they can do a deal outside the transfer window because he isn’t currently contracted to a club.

That means this could drag on for Reading, who play three games before the end of the month in the Championship.

Carroll has scored twice in eight games since he arrived in Berkshire.

The verdict

This is a difficult situation for Reading because Carroll has done well for the team since he signed and they would clearly like to get him to extend his stay.

But, he’s well within his rights to assess his options and the chance to play in the Premier League is going to appeal, meaning Reading are going to have to be patient.

Whether they can afford to do that is open to debate though, so the recruitment team will need to have other options lined up in case Carroll does move on.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.