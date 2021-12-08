Further details emerge as Queens Park Rangers prepare for triple player blow

Queens Park Rangers are hoping that Seny Dieng, Osman Kakay and Ilias Chair will be able to play against Bournemouth on December 27, even though they are likely to be called up to their respective countries for the African Cup of Nations.

Mark Warburton’s men have enjoyed a fantastic season so far, with the R’s well positioned to push for promotion.

However, they aren’t going to be helped by the major tournament, as number one Dieng, the influential Chair and Kakay are preparing to play, which will see them miss a number of games.

It still hasn’t been decided exactly when the players will depart for the competition which begins on January 9.

Boxing Day has been suggested as a potential date though, which would see the R’s trio miss a crucial game against Bournemouth. And, West London Sport have revealed that QPR are hoping to keep their players an extra day for that game.

The update states that the Londoners hope their positive relationship with Senegal, Morocco and Sierra Leonne will see the players feature against the Cherries.

Have any of these 30 ex-QPR players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Paddy Kenny Yes No

The verdict

The timing of this tournament is a nightmare for Warburton and QPR but it’s obviously a fantastic opportunity for all the players involved.

Obviously, the club have known it’s coming for a long time, so they will have planned accordingly and it will be interesting to see what business is done in January as a result.

Keeping the players for the Bournemouth game is important and this suggests the R’s are confident of that happening, with official confirmation likely in the coming week.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.