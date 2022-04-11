Further details emerge as QPR man closes in on transfer move

Queens Park Rangers defender Niko Hamalainen is expected to finalise his move to Botafogo in the next 24 hours.

The Finland international has been at the club as a teenager but he has struggled to establish himself as a regular, with his most productive season coming in the 20/21 campaign when he made 22 appearances.

Since then though, he has struggled for game time, with Hamalainen not involved in Mark Warburton’s plans.

Therefore, a switch to Botafogo was arranged and it has been apparent for a few days now that the 25-year-old would be linking up with the Brazilian outfit on loan.

However, an announcement still hasn’t arrived confirming the move, although West London Sport have revealed that it should go through on Tuesday.

This will be the latest temporary switch for the full-back, who has had previous spells LAFC, Kilmarnock and most recently Los Angeles Galaxy.

When the full-back returns he will still have time left on his contract with the R’s, with his current deal to expire in the summer of 2024, so it’s unclear where his long-term future will lie.

The verdict

This is a good move for all parties because Hamalainen is nowhere near the first XI and this will give him a chance to get some game time and to show what he can do.

As long as Warburton remains in charge, it’s hard to see him having a future at QPR, so he will hope to do well in order to earn a permanent move.

If not, QPR will be in a difficult position as he will still have time on his deal when he does come back.

