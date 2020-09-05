Further details emerge as Premier League pair battle it out for Bournemouth striker

Aston Villa have made a £21m offer for Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson but the striker would prefer to join Newcastle United.

The Cherries knew they faced a battle to keep hold of the England international following their relegation to the Championship and top-flight interest has firmed up in recent days, with Villa and the Magpies leading the way.

Initially, it had been reported that Steve Bruce’s men had offered a deal that could be worth up to £20m for the 28-year-old but it has now been revealed by Mail reporter Craig Hope that Villa have bettered that by putting together a package that could reach £21m.

Understand Aston Villa have returned with £21m offer for Callum Wilson (NUFC at £20m) but player’s preference is to join Newcastle. — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) September 5, 2020

Yet, the journalist claims that the former Coventry man would prefer to move to the north-east, something which could prove decisive.

Premier League interest in Wilson is understandable, as he managed eight goals as Bournemouth were relegated whilst he managed 14 in 30 the season before.

Jason Tindall will surely be desperate to use any funds brought in to strengthen his options up top if the deal does go through.

The verdict

The reality is that most Bournemouth fans will have known that Wilson would leave and it’s about getting the best possible fee for the club.

You’d say that £20m for someone with the pedigree the striker has is the least they should demand as it means he won’t be going on the cheap.

Ideally, with the Championship season starting next week, the clubs and player will want this sorted swiftly so the Cherries can bring in a replacement.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.