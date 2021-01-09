Further details emerge as Portsmouth target Birmingham City player

Portsmouth have acknowledged that it will be very difficult for them to do a deal to bring Birmingham City’s Steve Seddon back to Fratton Park this month.

The left-back was on loan with the League One side for the second part of last season, and he generally impressed.

Therefore, after Cam Pring was recalled by Bristol City earlier this month, bringing Seddon back was seen as a priority for Kenny Jackett.

However, an update from the Portsmouth News has revealed that the Pompey boss ‘privately knows’ that it’s going to be hard for the two clubs to reach an agreement.

They state that the preference for the League One side was to do a loan deal, whereas Blues are only interested in letting the 23-year-old leave on a permanent basis.

Of course, further talks could take place, but Jackett has made it clear that he has other left-backs on his radar, as he looks to provide Lee Brown, the only senior option at the club, with competition for the remainder of the season.

The verdict

This is a shame for both Seddon and Portsmouth, as he knows the club from last season and could get the regular game time that he wants if he moved to Pompey.

But, you can understand Birmingham’s position, and they will want to assess Seddon in the coming days and weeks to see if he merits a starting spot at St. Andrew’s.

This update clearly shows nothing is imminent, but things can change quickly in football, so it will be interesting to see where Seddon is when the window shuts.

