Further details emerge as Nottingham Forest seal deal for Blackpool star

Nottingham Forest have paid an initial £2m to take Josh Bowler away from Blackpool, with add-ons potentially taking the full deal to £4m according to The Athletic (1/9; 11:26pm).

The Reds had submitted multiple bids to recruit and recruit him during the summer, with £3m and £3.5m bids reportedly being submitted before they finally managed to strike an agreement with the Seasiders yesterday.

It was previously unclear whether the 23-year-old would end up linking up with Steve Cooper’s side though with the winger previously thought to have been keen to find out how he would fit into the East Midlands outfit’s plans.

However, a deal managed to be fully agreed between the player and both sides before the deadline, with the ex-Everton man now set to spend the rest of the season at Greek side Olympiacos.

It has been claimed by the Blackpool Gazette that this deal could end up rising to around £6m as Michael Appleton’s side looked to secure the best possible deal for their former key man, who had less than 12 months left on his contract.

But The Athletic doesn’t believe they will receive as much as that, with Forest forking out just £2m initially to take him away from Bloomfield Road as they ended their high-spending summer with a bang.

The Verdict:

Considering he didn’t have too long left on his contract, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the initial fee is only £2m and at this point, you have to wonder whether it may have been more beneficial for the Seasiders to hold on to him.

His sale should help to fund other additions though and that money could potentially be useful in January if they need to strengthen, so you can understand why the second-tier side have cashed in on him.

It may have also been harmful for morale if he had wanted to go but wasn’t allowed to, so for his teammate’s sake, it may have been the right decision to let him leave in the end.

It does seem like a strange move for him to go to Olympiacos, but it should be a beneficial experience if he can get plenty of playing time under his belt and if he can impress, he could easily become a first-team regular at the City Ground during the 2023/24 campaign.

From Forest’s point of view as well, this could end up being a worthwhile investment for the future, with the Reds potentially able to sell him on for a decent amount in the future if they return to the second tier.