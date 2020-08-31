Further details emerge as Nottingham Forest man edges closer to Premier League

Matty Cash is set to sign for Aston Villa from Nottingham Forest in a deal that could eventually reach £15m.

The right-back was outstanding for the Reds last season but Sabri Lamouchi’s men missed out on the play-offs after a dramatic late collapse.

Therefore, everyone at the City Ground knew they would face a battle to keep hold of Cash with Premier League clubs circling.

The likes of West Ham and Sheffield United have been monitoring the 22-year-old but it’s Villa who have emerged as the frontrunners for the player recently.

And, the Independent have now revealed that the two clubs are expected to agree a fee in the coming hours that will see the move being finalised in the coming days.

They say Forest will be happy to sell their prized asset in a deal that could reach £15m if certain bonuses are met.

Once that happens, Cash will be set for a medical as the report also claims that personal terms have already been agreed as the defender prepares to move across the Midlands.

The verdict

This is not the news that Forest fans would’ve wanted to hear but in truth they will have known that it’s been coming.

You have to praise the club for standing firm after initial bids were knocked back and a deal that could be worth £15m is pretty fair all-round.

Cash is ready to make the step up, Villa will be getting a quality, young player and Forest need to reinvest the money to improve Lamouchi’s squad overall.

