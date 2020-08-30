Further details emerge as Nottingham Forest close in on sixth summer signing

Nottingham Forest are on the brink of completing a deal for Benfica midfielder David Tavares, according to Correio da Manhã.

Forest have been considerably active in the transfer window thus far, bringing in Jack Colback, Tyler Blackett, Lyle Taylor, Fouad Bachirou and Luke Freeman.

Tavares looks set to become signing number six, with the 21-year-old set to become the latest Benfica player to make a move to the City Ground.

Quiz: What club did Nottingham Forest sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

1 of 14 Kris Boyd signed on loan from which club? Kilmarnock Rangers Middlesbrough Sunderland

The powerful midfielder has made 19 appearances for Benfica’s B team, but isn’t part of new manager Jorge Jesus’ plans at the Stadium of Light.

The 21-year-old has another four years left on his deal in Portugal, and is believed to have a release clause of €66m in his contract.

But Correio da Manhã claim that Forest have had “final developments” over a loan deal for Tavares, with the Reds set to have the option to sign the midfielder on a permanent basis at the end of it.

Forest have already added competition to their midfield ranks this summer, with Tavares’ strength and physicality likely to fit right into Sabri Lamouchi’s high-intensity style of play.

The Verdict

Tavares would be a great signing for Forest, and if they can land him on a permanent transfer at the end of a loan deal.

He has a hefty release clause, so it would be interesting to see what kind of price they get him for with such a long amount of time left on his contract.

Their transfer business has been excellent so far, and Tavares would be another positive addition.