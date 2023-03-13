Further details emerge as Norwich City’s demands for West Ham transfer target revealed

Norwich City will hold out for at least £25m for Gabriel Sara, with West Ham thought to be very keen on doing a deal for the midfielder in the summer.

The Brazilian only joined the Canaries in the summer, signing a four-year deal at Carrow Road after an initial fee in the region of £6m was agreed between the Championship side and Sao Paulo, although there are many add-ons that could see the price rise significantly.

So, there was a lot of excitement around the 23-year-old and whilst Sara has taken time to adapt to the demands of the English second tier, he has shown, particularly recently, that he has plenty of quality, having scored five goals and registered four assists from 21 starts this season.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise the youngster is attracting interest from elsewhere, with reports over the weekend revealing that West Ham and Atletico Madrid were among the clubs monitoring the Yellows playmaker.

And, in a further development on the Hammers’ interest, Football Insider have stated that scouts from the Premier League side are ‘seriously impressed’ with Sara ahead of the summer window.

As well as that, they claim that West Ham have been told that it will take a fee of around £25-30m before the Norfolk side consider cashing in on Sara.

Sara has a contract running until the summer of 2026 and Norwich have the option to extend that by another 12 months, so they won’t be under any pressure to sell even if they don’t win promotion this season.

The verdict

After a mixed start, which was perfectly understandable given Sara is a young player adapting to a new country, lifestyle and league, Norwich fans are starting to see what the hype is all about.

He has shown plenty of quality since David Wagner arrived and given his age and potential you can see why Norwich are demanding what may seem to be a massive price tag for the player.

So, it could be an interesting summer for the player but all connected to Norwich will be hoping that they manage to win promotion and that would surely rule out any exit after just one year. But, failure to go up and this could be a transfer saga that runs throughout the window as West Ham seem very keen on Sara.

