Further details emerge as Norwich City dig their heels in amid high-profile transfer pursuit

Norwich City refused Barcelona’s offer for Max Aarons as there was no obligation to buy for the Spanish side.

The England youth international was one of a few bright spots for the Canaries as they were relegated from the Premier League last season, with his form catching the eye of several elite clubs.

Tottenham and Bayern Munich were both suggested as potential destinations for Aarons but it emerged this morning that the Catalan giants had made an offer for the player.

However, Sky Sports have revealed that the Championship side had no interest in accepting the approach as there were no guarantees that a fee would be paid.

Instead, Barca wanted to take Aarons on an initial loan with an option to make the deal a permanent one for around £20m further down the lines, if the full-back impressed at Camp Nou.

It has now been claimed that Barcelona have turned their attention to young Ajax defender Sergino Dest, with the American another who is also been monitored by Bayern Munich as well.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say this would have been an incredible move for Aarons and he will surely be gutted to not have the chance to join Barcelona and to play with Lionel Messi.

But, from Norwich’s perspective, there’s no way they can accept such a proposal as there are no guarantees that they would get any money.

So, it was quite a cheeky offer from Barcelona and they need to include an obligation if they want to sign Aarons, who could still leave before the deadline shuts.

