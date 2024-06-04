Highlights Newcastle to bid for Trafford, adding competition for Pope.

Burnley faces tough choice with two talented keepers.

Youngster Trafford must decide future if move to Newcastle happens.

Newcastle United are expected to make an offer for Burnley’s James Trafford as they look to bring in competition for Nick Pope during the summer window.

The Clarets agreed a deal worth up to £19m to sign the England U21 international from Manchester City last year in a move that seemed a coup at the time.

However, Trafford endured a tough first year at Turf Moor, as he made a series of high-profile mistakes before Vincent Kompany dropped the stopper for Aro Muric during the run-in as Burnley were relegated from the Premier League.

With Muric also at the club, it’s unlikely the two would remain on the books in the Championship, and both have been linked with a switch away during the window.

Newcastle prepare bid for James Trafford

There has been plenty of interest in Trafford, with recent reports claiming that Bayern Munich, now managed by Kompany, were ready to compete with Liverpool and the Magpies for his signature.

But, in a fresh development, The Athletic has revealed that Newcastle seem ready to press ahead with a move to sign the keeper, as they state that they have ‘registered an interest’ and are ‘likely to follow with a bid’.

It’s unclear what sort of fee they would be willing to spend, although Burnley will surely want to recoup the fee that they paid for Trafford despite his struggles.

The youngster remains highly-rated in the game and the England setup, whilst he has a contract that runs until the summer of 2027, so there’s no pressure to sell in that sense.

New Burnley boss must decide on their number one

As outlined above, Burnley’s relegation means they are in a position where they have two talented keepers by Championship standards.

In an ideal world, they would want to keep the duo at the club, but that’s unrealistic as both will want guaranteed minutes moving forward.

Of course, they will also need to raise funds following relegation, so it does seem highly likely that one will depart, and you would imagine that the new boss will have a big say in the matter.

Burnley Goalkeeper Stats Premier League 23/24 (Source: Transfermarkt) Keeper Appearances Clean Sheets Goals Conceded James Trafford 28 2 62 Aro Muric 10 - 16

From Trafford’s perspective, it will be interesting to see if he wants to move to Newcastle, as you would expect him to spend most of the campaign on the bench if Pope stays fit. So, he could have a big call to make on his future if an offer is accepted.

Burnley’s summer plans

There’s a lot of work to do at Burnley, with the obvious one that they need to bring in Kompany’s successor, and ideally they would be named as quickly as possible.

Related Burnley "make contact" with 62-year-old manager in search for Vincent Kompany successor Renowned English manager Alan Pardew has been linked to the head coach vacancy at Turf Moor.

Then, there are some tough calls that need to be made about the squad, as it’s a big group at Turf Moor and there are many players who will expect to be in the XI. Plus, the new boss is sure to want to bring in some new signings as well.

So, it’s set to be a hectic period as Burnley look to build a squad that is capable of bouncing back to the Premier League at the first attempt.