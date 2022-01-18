Further details emerge as Millwall return with six-figure bid for Derby County player

Millwall have made an offer in the region of £450,000 as they look to sign Derby County’s Louie Sibley.

Transfer news: #MillwallFC have now made a fourth offer for #dcfc midfielder Louie Sibley, of over £450,000. All previous bids rejected by Derby's administrators Quantuma. Interesting dilemma – do Quantuma turn down assured finance or hold out? — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 18, 2022

The Rams still haven’t found a buyer after entering administration and that has left them vulnerable to losing key men, with Phil Jagielka and Graeme Shinnie having already departed this month.

Another who could follow them out the door is Sibley, with Gary Rowett keen on bringing the 20-year-old to the capital.

It’s no secret that the Lions have been chasing the attacking midfielder and Telegraph reporter John Percy revealed the latest on the situation, with a new offer having been lodged.

“Millwall have now made a fourth offer for Derby midfielder Louie Sibley, of over £450,000. All previous bids rejected by Derby’s administrators Quantuma. Interesting dilemma – do Quantuma turn down assured finance or hold out?”

With the East Midlands outfit needing to raise funds to satisfy demands from the EFL, they were forced to sell Shinnie to Wigan for a remarkably low fee of £30,000, according to reports.

It remains to be seen whether they accept this proposal for Sibley, who has made 14 appearances this season in the Championship.

The verdict

Sibley has had a frustrating season and he isn’t in Wayne Rooney’s plans at the minute but that doesn’t mean he isn’t a real talent and £450,000 seems very low for someone with his potential.

Of course, Derby’s situation means they aren’t going to get a fair fee but the fans would still be frustrated if he went for such a sum.

From Millwall’s perspective, they need more creativity and their support will remember how good Sibley can be after his hat-trick at the Den in June 2020, so it would be a good bit of business for Rowett if they can bring him in.

