Further details emerge as Millwall beat Sunderland to Leeds United transfer agreement

Millwall could complete a loan deal for Leeds United centre-back Charlie Cresswell as soon as next week, according to a report from Leeds Live.

The Lions are currently on the prowl for a new centre-back following the departures of Daniel Ballard and Alex Pearce, with the former proving to be particularly crucial to their cause last term.

Following Burnley’s failure to get a deal for the ex-Arsenal man over the line, that seemingly gave Gary Rowett’s side a lifeline with the second-tier outfit reported to have retained an interest in the 22-year-old.

However, Sunderland moved quickly to take the central defender off the Gunners’ hands, leaving the Lions to pursue other targets in their quest to remain solid at the back once again next term.

Cresswell has recently popped up as a potential option, though he was also reported to have been monitored by the Black Cats, who are in need of more defensive options with Callum Doyle returning to Manchester City and Arbenit Xhemajli leaving the Stadium of Light on the expiration of his contract.

However, this race is set to be won by the Lions with Leeds Live claiming that the Whites have been impressed by the terms offered by the second-tier side in this potential agreement.

The Verdict:

It may be a risk bringing him in considering his lack of senior experience – but the 19-year-old could become the next Levi Colwill if he can live up to expectations and fulfil his potential.

It’s clear he is a highly-rated figure at Elland Road and this is why it would be no surprise if he can keep Rowett’s side’s defence reasonably solid, something that could allow them to climb into the play-offs.

The good thing about the Lions not spending wildly in recent years is the fact they can fork out a bit more for players during this window, already bringing in Zian Flemming, George Honeyman and Benik Afobe.

Following the departure of Jed Wallace, strengthening their attack is a big priority and their business in the final third shouldn’t stop there with more options being needed.

But that shouldn’t mean they take their eye off the ball in terms of their defence, because they need an adequate amount of squad depth and quality at the back to keep themselves in the top half of the second-tier table.