Further details emerge as Middlesbrough man edges closer to exit

Middlesbrough centre-back Daniel Ayala could move back to Spain in the coming weeks as his time on Teesside comes to an end.

The former Norwich City man has been in England since he was 16-years-old and he has spent the majority of his time as a professional with Boro, after joining them back in 2014.

During that time, he has experienced plenty of success, with Ayala starring as Boro win promotion to the Premier League in 2016. However, the past few seasons have been tough and the 29-year-old didn’t endear himself to the support when it was revealed that he wouldn’t sign a contract extension to help Jonathan Woodgate’s side out in their relegation battle this season.

As a result, he will leave when his current deal expires at the end of the month, although no decision has been made on where he will be going.

Reporter Alan Nixon gave an update on that though, stating earlier today that Ayala is keen on returning to Spain as he looks for his next club.

The verdict

It has seemed inevitable for some time that Ayala would depart and in truth it’s something that will suit both parties.

He has struggled this season and most Boro fans would agree that signing at least one new centre-back has to be a priority in the summer.

Whilst the immediate aim is to survive, there’s no denying that a major summer clearout is then needed at the Riverside and Ayala should be one of several senior players who move on.

