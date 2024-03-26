Highlights US group in advanced talks to takeover Reading FC, potential sale before May & no further punishments imminent.

Reading fans hopeful for change in ownership after Yongge agrees to letter of intent, period of exclusivity.

Consortium from North America preferred bidder, poised to secure deal ahead of possible points deduction, brighter future for Reading.

A US consortium has emerged as the frontrunners to buy Reading, and there is hope that a deal will be done by May.

Dai Yongge poised to sell Reading FC

It’s no secret that the Royals have had major issues under the guidance of Yongge, which included several points deductions over the past two years.

Therefore, the fans have been protesting regularly as they try to force change, and, finally, it appears they might be getting their wish.

The club announced on Tuesday afternoon that Yongge had ‘committed to a letter of intent with a potential purchaser’, and they had entered into a period of exclusivity.

And, in a fresh update, Telegraph reporter John Percy has provided more details on the takeover, stating that it’s a US group who are in line to get the deal done, whilst he also added that no further punishments are imminent for the Berkshire outfit.

“Reading are in advanced talks with a North American group over a potential takeover, in a huge development for the crisis-hit League One club.

“Dai Yongge, the Reading owner, has agreed the broad terms of a deal with the party and is hopeful of selling the club before the end of May. Reading are expected to avoid sanctions after the recent tax bill was settled on Friday after entering exclusivity negotiations.

“It has now emerged that the mystery consortium from North America are the preferred bidders, appearing to have secured a deal ahead of hedge fund company Genevra Associates.

“The party are understood to have advanced funds ahead of approval by the Football League to enable Reading to pay their liabilities and avoid another points deduction.”

Related Dai Yongge confirms intent to sell Reading FC as potential buyer is agreed There has been a lot of twists and turns in this saga, but an end seems to be in sight

Reading can dream of brighter future

Given the turbulent nature of the past few years, you can be sure that Reading fans won’t be getting too carried away until it’s all signed.

However, there’s no getting away from the fact that this is the news they have all been waiting for, and it’s a huge step in the right direction in terms of getting the change in ownership they want.

In the short-term, it’s also very positive that they look to escape another points' deduction this season, as Ruben Selles’ side still have some work to do to ensure they don’t suffer a second successive relegation.

League One Table (As it stands March 26th) Team P GD Pts 18 Reading 38 2 42 19 Burton Albion 38 -20 39 20 Cambridge United 38 -23 39 21 Port Vale 38 -25 36 22 Cheltenham Town 38 -20 35 23 Fleetwood Town 38 -20 34 24 Carlisle United 38 -34 24

Obviously, more details will come out as to who is involved in the consortium, but they have clearly put the cash up that Yongge wanted, and it’s now about going through the necessary steps with the Football League to ensure it can be signed off.

So, there does need to be some patience, but with early May mentioned as a potential date it could be finalised, then it could come around fairly quickly.

For Selles and the team, the only focus is on getting more points on the board, and they are back in action on Good Friday when they host Northampton Town, and the atmosphere may be much-improved after this update, as they continue to back the team.