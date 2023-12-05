Highlights Leeds United allows Ian Poveda to join Colombian national team despite missing upcoming fixtures.

Poveda will miss games against Blackburn, Sunderland, and Coventry City.

Poveda's absence could be an opportunity for him to feature in Leeds' busy Christmas period.

Leeds United granted Ian Poveda permission to join the Colombian national team even though he will miss three upcoming fixtures.

Ian Poveda joins up with Colombia

The winger has represented England at youth level, but he is also eligible for Colombia, and it appears he could make his debut for the South American side later this month.

That’s after Poveda was seen in Bogota, with Colombia set to play Venezuela and Mexico in the USA.

However, as this is not an international window, clubs do not have to let players leave, so the majority of the big hitters for the Colombian national team, such as Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, and many more, will not be involved.

Yet, Poveda can feature after it was revealed by journalist Joe Donnohue that the Yorkshire side had allowed the attacker to link up with the squad for their games.

Which games will Ian Poveda miss for Leeds?

Colombia’s first friendly is on December 10 against Venezuela, with the game against Mexico coming six days later.

Therefore, with Poveda already away, he is going to miss the game against Blackburn this weekend, along with a trip to Sunderland a few days later, and finally, the home game against Coventry City on December 16.

After that, Poveda should be back and available for selection for the huge clash against Ipswich which comes two days before Christmas.

Is this a blow for Leeds?

Obviously, the club have made this decision, so that tells you that he’s not a key player at the moment, and the reality is that Daniel Farke is stacked for options out wide.

Dan James and Crysencio Summerville have been outstanding this season, with Wilfried Gnonto and Jaidon Anthony more than capable as backup options.

Whilst Poveda has made six appearances in the league, he hasn’t started a game since August, and he’s played just 45 minutes since the second game of the campaign. That means it would be a real surprise if Poveda would feature in the upcoming games.

But, the one positive from Farke’s perspective is that Poveda will be back for the Christmas period, where Leeds play four games in nine days.

The squad will be stretched in that period, and rotation is inevitable, so the former Manchester City youngster could have a part to play.

Some may question why Leeds have let Poveda go, but the reality is that it is a great opportunity for him to play for Colombia, and he will appreciate the fact that Leeds have been good to him here.

What next for Leeds?

It’s been a positive season for the Whites so far, with Farke having built a stylish team that will expect to be pushing for automatic promotion.

As it stands, they’re seven points behind Ipswich Town who sit second in the Championship, but Leeds will fancy their chances of hunting them down, and their meeting later this month could be huge.

It’s a crucial December facing Leeds, starting with the trip to Blackburn on Saturday afternoon.