Further details emerge as Leeds United opt to block potential player’s EFL move

Swansea City look set to miss out on the signing of Sam Greenwood today due to Marcelo Bielsa wanting to keep the striker with him at Leeds United.

Leeds have handed Greenwood just one senior appearance this season, which came in the shock FA Cup defeat to Crawley Town last month.

Since the striker stepped off the bench in that defeat, he’s been back with Leeds’ under-23s and is looking to continue the good form he has shown since arriving in the summer transfer window from Arsenal.

An approach had been made by Swansea to try and sign the 19-year-old, as Steve Cooper looked for a late January signing. However, Leeds have knocked back that approach as things stand.

Phil Hay of The Athletic has added further details to this update, confirming that Bielsa likes to keep his leading under-23s with him at Elland Road.

he's not someone Leeds want to let out. Bielsa prefers to keep his leading U23s with him. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) February 1, 2021

Swansea currently sit second in the Championship table, trailing only Norwich City.

Cooper oversaw an impressive 3-1 win over Rotherham United at the weekend, which further strengthened the South Wales outfit’s hold on a place in the automatic promotion places and kept Brentford and the chasing-pack at arms’ length.

The Verdict

Greenwood is highly-rated at Leeds and the way in which Bielsa carries a smaller squad with him even in the Premier League means that Greenwood is only a couple of injuries away from a place in the side!

So, with that in mind, it was always unlikely that Swansea would get this deal done.

Cooper would have loved to get his teeth into the 19-year-old and you understand the approach, but Swansea will have to look elsewhere if they are going to get a late deal over the line.

