Highlights Club Brugge is interested in signing Pascal Struijk from Leeds United in the January transfer window, potentially for a fee of €15m.

Struijk has been a key player for Leeds this season and losing him would not go down well among the fans.

Leeds are under no pressure to sell Struijk, as he recently signed a contract that will keep him at the club until 2027.

Club Brugge remain keen on doing a deal for Leeds United’s Pascal Struijk as they look to strengthen their squad in the January window.

Club Brugge want to sign Leeds United’s Pascal Struijk

The 24-year-old has established himself as a key player for Daniel Farke at centre-back this season, featuring in 15 games to help the Whites to third in the table after 16 games.

However, to the surprise of some, there have been claims that Struijk could be on the move in the New Year, with Belgian outfit Club Brugge thought to be keen on the defender.

It was stated that they could be willing to pay around €15m to land the left-footer, although it’s unclear whether Leeds would accept such a sum.

What’s the latest on Club Brugge’s move for Pascal Struijk?

This initial report didn’t go down well with Leeds fans, as Struijk has been excellent for the side this season, both in terms of his defensive ability and how he can play out from the back to help the team build up in the way Farke wants.

So, losing him would not go down well among the Leeds faithful, but Voetbal Nieuws has reiterated that he is a player that Brugge wants to sign when the window opens.

They add that the player is open to a switch, and the club believe he is someone who will certainly improve the squad they have, due to his qualities as a defender and his leadership skills.

But, there was one potential concern, as the report indicates they will have to free up significant funds to get this deal done, as not only would he command a big fee by Brugge’s standards, but Struijk is also a high earner, so it needs a ‘monster’ salary to reach an agreement.

Will Leeds sell Pascal Struijk?

It’s surprising to see this update, as it’s really hard to envisage Leeds selling Struijk in January, especially for a fee of €15m, which really isn’t that much in the modern game.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

The former Ajax youngster agreed a new contract with the Yorkshire side last year that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2027, so Leeds are under no pressure to cash in at all.

From a sporting perspective, there’s a very real chance Struijk could be back in the Premier League next season with the Whites, and you would think he wants to test himself at the highest possible level.

If Leeds fail to win promotion, this could become a story in the summer, and you would understand if Struijk wanted to go then, but it would be a massive shock in January if he left for a range of reasons.

What next for Pascal Struijk and Leeds?

Struijk missed the win over Plymouth last time out with a hernia problem, but he is expected to be fit for the game against Rotherham on Friday night, and Farke will issue an update on his fitness later this week.

Either way, the issue wasn’t a serious one, and the player will be focused on getting back to full fitness, regaining his place in the XI and helping Leeds as they look to continue their fine form to close the gap on the top two.